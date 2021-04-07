Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 7, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 7, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 7, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Embracer completes $1.38 billion acquisition of Borderlands dev Gearbox

Embracer completes $1.38 billion acquisition of Borderlands dev Gearbox

April 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Embracer Group has completed its $1.38 billion purchase of Borderlands and Brothers in Arms developer Gearbox Entertainment. 

The Swedish company, which also owns owns THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, Saber Interactive, and others, announced the acquisition back in February but has now finalised the deal. 

It has also completed its purchase of mobile developer Easybrain and independent studio Aspyr for amounts rising to $765 million and $450 million, respectively. 

"All conditions for the Transactions, including regulatory approvals such as merger control clearance, have now been fulfilled and the Transactions are consequently completed," said Embracer in a press release

The news comes as Embracer prepares to continue expanding its roster of studios and franchises, with the company having recently raised $890 million through a new share issue to finance even more acquisitions. 

 

Related Jobs

Immutable
Immutable — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[04.07.21]
Game Producer
Zovolt Ltd
Zovolt Ltd — Lisbon / Dublin, Remote, Remote
[04.06.21]
Unreal Engine Software Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.06.21]
Narrative System Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.06.21]
Sr. Technical Sound Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image