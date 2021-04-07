Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Threes creator forms new studio Vodeo Games to create 'cozy-crunchy' experiences

April 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Threes creator Asher Vollmer has founded a new studio called Vodeo Games with the aim of delivering annual releases that offer a "cozy-crunchy experience."

The studio comprises a 13-strong team of developers spread across North America. Its debut game will be a "turn-based, mouse-bouncing adventure" called Beast Breaker that will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch this summer. A second unannounced project is also in the works.

The Vodeo Games website describes cozy-crunchy titles as experiences "full of complex, interlocking systems that can take years to fully master." The studio noted that while its various projects will span numerous genres, settings, and topics, they will all ultimately aspire to fulfil that remit. 

Vollmer said Vodeo Games will be focused on developing its annual offerings with sustainability in mind.

"After over thirteen years of hard lessons in the industry, I think I’ve finally figured out how to balance the realities of making games with the joy of making games. I’ve put together a brand new studio that is focused on making high quality games regularly and sustainably," he commented on Twitter.

"This isn't just a new game. It's the start of my new life. My dream is to do this for as long as I live. (Sorry if that's a bit dramatic). But anyway, let's get to it."

