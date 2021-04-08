Atari sets up two new divisions: Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain

Atari has established two divisions with very different focuses and, as a result, now has a new CEO at the helm.

The retro-aligned company announced the shift this week, noting that it has established Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain to group its two main business focuses into their own divisions.

As part of that, now-former CEO Frédéric Chesnais has stepped down in order to focus entirely on Atari's blockchain dealings and licensing. In his place, board chairman Wade J. Rosen has stepped in as CEO.

The new Atari Gaming division aims to focus on expanding the market of retro games, and will specifically see the company license its brands in games (as well as in the hotel and casino business), continue to develop free-to-play mobile games, and revitalize classic Atari IP with an expansion into the console and PC market.

This division also concerns itself with Atari's retro-inspired console the Atari VCS, and plans to expand the development tools offered for its platform.

While Atari Blockchain is chiefly concerned with products and services related its Atari Token cryptocurrency, this division also aims to explore ways that crypto and blockchain can be used within games or on the Atari VCS.