Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 8, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 8, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 8, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Atari sets up two new divisions: Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain

Atari sets up two new divisions: Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain

April 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 8, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Atari has established two divisions with very different focuses and, as a result, now has a new CEO at the helm.

The retro-aligned company announced the shift this week, noting that it has established Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain to group its two main business focuses into their own divisions.

As part of that, now-former CEO Frédéric Chesnais has stepped down in order to focus entirely on Atari's blockchain dealings and licensing. In his place, board chairman Wade J. Rosen has stepped in as CEO.

The new Atari Gaming division aims to focus on expanding the market of retro games, and will specifically see the company license its brands in games (as well as in the hotel and casino business), continue to develop free-to-play mobile games, and revitalize classic Atari IP with an expansion into the console and PC market.

This division also concerns itself with Atari's retro-inspired console the Atari VCS, and plans to expand the development tools offered for its platform.

While Atari Blockchain is chiefly concerned with products and services related its Atari Token cryptocurrency, this division also aims to explore ways that crypto and blockchain can be used within games or on the Atari VCS.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.08.21]
Head of Project Management
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.08.21]
Animation Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.08.21]
Senior Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.08.21]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image