Death Stranding earned $27 million on PC in only 5 months

Death Stranding first launched on PlayStation 4 in 2019, but its PC launch the next year still managed to turn heads despite its 8-month stint as a PS4 exclusive,

505 Games parent company Digital Bros says that the Kojima Productions-developed game generated over $27 million in gross revenue between its launch and the end of 2020. Given that Death Stranding launched in July, that cash rolled in in a manner of only 5 months.

This info comes via Digital Bros financial report for the six months ending December 31, 2020 (via GameSpot). In that report, Digital Bros notes that Death Stranding was its most successful premium game during the first half of the year on a revenue basis, beating out Control, Ghostrunner, and a handful of other titles.

Digital Bros also noted a significant jump in digital revenue compared to past years. During the first two quarters of the year, digital was responsible for 85 percent of consolidated gross revenue, compared to only 48 percent the year before. As a whole, the company reported first half net revenue of $96.4 million for that period, up from $74.5 million the year prior, and $18.9 million in net profit, up from $2.3 million the year before.