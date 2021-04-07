Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Volition as a Senior Technical Designer

Get a job: Join Volition as a Senior Technical Designer

April 8, 2021
April 8, 2021 | By Staff
Senior Technical Designer, Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Volition is searching for a Senior Technical Designer with expertise in creating tools, improving pipelines and workflows, visual scripting, and prototyping. The ideal candidate values improving the developer experience and actively seeks ways to enhance the designer toolset.

About Volition: 

Deep Silver Volition has created original, smash hit games for over 20 years, including the Saints Row series. The studio has prospered by making games no one else can make, focusing on work-life balance, and developing a culture of collaboration, continuous growth, and learning. Volition is located in the heart of Champaign, Illinois – the best kept secret in the Midwest. Champaign has all the activities, amenities, and diversity of much larger cities, but without the traffic and high cost of housing.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with design team to advocate for design tools.
  • Help designers troubleshoot and resolve technical issues.
  • Define, implement and document tools, pipelines, workflows, and other design processes.
  • Identify and communicate design needs to other disciplines.
  • Create and maintain detailed, up-to-date documentation for tools and other design processes.
  • May be tasked with other duties and responsibilities in support of the project design team.

Qualifications:

  • At least five years of industry experience in game design and/or programming. Proven track record with AAA console products and/or online development preferred.
  • Familiarity with 3D editors such as UE4, Unity, or Lumberyard.
  • Experience with object-oriented programming languages, such as Blueprint, Python, or C#
  • Experience building complex game objects with self-contained behavior.
  • Positive, professional attitude. Disciplined and self-motivated with a strong work ethic.
  • Ability to think creatively and analytically. An in-depth understanding of how gameplay works and how to create fun, meaningful experiences for the player.
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills. Ability to multitask and be flexible about changing role requirements.
  • Passion for games and ability to articulate that passion clearly and analytically. A broad knowledge base of console games.

Interested? Learn more here.

