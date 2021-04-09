UK mobile studio Tripledot nets $78 million with an eye on acquisitions

UK mobile games company Tripledot Studios has raised $78 million in Series A funding to accelerate its growth and finance studio acquisitions.

The investment round featured Eldridge, Access Industries, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and values Tripledot at close to $500 million just three years after it launched.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Tripledot was founded by industry veterans from King, Facebook, Peak Games and more. It currently has over 90 employees across two offices in London and Minsk, and has worked on a string of casual titles including Woodoku, Wordhop, and PuzzleTime.

Its entire portfolio boasts around 11 million active users, helping the company scale "to strong profitability" by surpassing a revenue run-rate of $100 million as of the beginning of 2021.

"We will continue building brilliant games ourselves and are excited to rollout the next generation of Tripledot titles later this year," commented Tripledot chief exec, Lior Shiff. "At the same time, the funding round will allow us to accelerate our growth by acquiring studios that can benefit from our expertise."