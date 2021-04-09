Wargaming opens Lithuania studio to bolster 'distributed development model'

World of Tanks developer Wargaming has opened a new office in Vilnius, Lithuania. The office will become the home of Wargaming's mobile development studio MS-1 as it continues working on World of Tanks Blitz.

It will allow the mobile developer to scale up and continue creating "mid-core games for mobile and portable devices," including two unannounced projects that are currently in the pipeline.

Wargaming said the new location will also strengthen its "distributed development model" by helping to expand production while also serving as a publishing unit. It will house multiple teams within MS-1, including those responsible for the development of those two unannounced titles.

"With the huge success of World of Tanks Blitz in recent years, MS-1 is not only continuing to support this title with big plans for its future, but we have also been developing two currently unannounced new games in the mobile action and shooter category," said MS-1 general manager Thaine Lyman.

"To support this ambitious studio growth, we plan to bring in new staff across all of our locations, with the biggest focus on our new office in Vilnius."