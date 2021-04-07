Get a job: PlayStation is hiring a Sr. Director, UX Design

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: San Francisco, California

Sony PlayStation is looking for a Sr. Director, Product Design. This person is a key member of the UX Design leadership team and is responsible for the design of signature PlayStation experiences on and off console. This will give you the opportunity to drive world-class execution in interaction and visual disciplines. This position is focused on the core gameplay and community integration functionality at the heart of PS5 and on mobile.

Duties & responsibilities

Build a multi-disciplinary design organization that balances interaction, visual, technical, business aspects of design, and user needs

Mentoring design leaders and ensuring the growth of the design team

Forecasting and leading the design resources

Providing direction to all projects and assuming responsibility for the final output

Partner with product management and engineering to ensure alignment and consistency throughout the process

Manage agency partners and internal contractor relationships

Qualifications

Minimum BA/BS degree in design-related studies is required; portfolio demonstrating 15+ years of interaction design, user experience, and visual design work

Experience designing for 10 ft experiences for video content (e.g. Apple TV, Roku)

Experience with vendor evaluation, selection, and management

Ability to set and provide design vision within the department and across business

Experience being successful within both agency and client-side experience

Must be an experienced, active, and passionate console gamer, preferably across online and single-player genres

Additional experience

Deep experience working within a technical environment

Strong knowledge and/or interest in new technologies in web, mobile, and other devices

Experience designing for a global audience in multiple languages

Deep passion or knowledge of movie, music, and video game service and software industries

The ability to speak, write, or understand the Japanese language

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

Reasonable Accommodation Notice Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job or to perform your job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.