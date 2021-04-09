Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 9, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 9, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 9, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Outriders devs offer an inside look at launch server issues, and the eventual fix

Outriders devs offer an inside look at launch server issues, and the eventual fix

April 9, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 9, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Like many high-profile online games, Outriders' launch was plagued by a difficult amount of server woes but according to developer People Can Fly the actual source of those issues was a bit more complex than first anticipated.

The studio shared a transparent look at what went wrong and how they addressed it in a short Connectivity Post-Mortem shared to Reddit this week, offering both its community and fellow developers a deeper look at how it dealt with an issue that didn't show its face until launch.

"We’re committed to full transparency with you. Today, just as we have been over the past year, So we won’t give you the expected 'server demand was too much for us,'" reads that post. "We were in fact debugging a complex issue with why some metric calls were bringing down our externally hosted database. We did not face this issue during the demo launch earlier this year."

The team goes on to explain that they spent the weekend after launch increasing database servers and taking steps to lessen the load on individual servers, which "helped us improve the resilience of the database when under extreme loads, but none of them were the 'fix' we were looking for."

"We managed to understand that many server calls were not being managed by RAM but were using an alternative data management method ("swap disk"), which is too slow for the flow of this amount of data," explains the post. "Once this data queued back too far, the service failed. Understanding why it was not using RAM was our key challenge and we worked with staff across multiple partners to troubleshoot this."

The dev team goes on to note that it's still waiting for a final confirmation from its partners, but a tweak to how their database cache clearing runs seemed to solve the issue: "We reconfigured the database cache cleanup operations to run more often with fewer resources, which in turn had the desired result of everything generally running at a very comfortable capacity."

Find the full, more technical breakdown in the team's Reddit post here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.08.21]
Character TD
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.08.21]
Facial Character TD
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.08.21]
Senior Technical Designer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.08.21]
Studio Production Director


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image