Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 13, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 13, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 13, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Dive into the dialogue of Hades at GDC 2021

Dive into the dialogue of Hades at GDC 2021

April 13, 2021 | By Staff
April 13, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Audio, Design

In Supergiant Games’ Hades the only certainty that comes with your underworld escape attempts is death. Good thing for you that with each fatality, you’re greeted by an abundance of excellent dialogue that propels the game’s story forward and takes a new spin on Greek Mythology.

And the best part? All of that dialogue is fully voiced. At GDC 2021, Supergiant Games’ Darren Korb and Greg Kasavin will be breaking down the development of Hades’ dialogue in an unique talk that merges the art of narrative design with the craft of audio engineering.

You’ll have a chance to learn not only how Kasavin’s massive script was optimized for audio production, but also how the game’s journey through the Early Access process helped shape the narrative and improve the final product.

If you want to check out their talk at GDC 2021, you’ll have an excellent opportunity to ask questions of Korb and Kasavin while their talk is in progress, and you’ll be able to watch the talk on demand after it first airs!

Don’t miss this chance to learn more about the making of Hades, one of the smash-hit games of 2020. Register for GDC 2021 today to get the best price on this year’s show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.13.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.13.21]
(Experienced) Haxe Developer &ndash; Video Game: Forge of Empires &ndash; InnoGames
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.12.21]
Senior Concept Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.12.21]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image