See how Sucker Punch brought the island of Tsushima to life at GDC 2021

See how Sucker Punch brought the island of Tsushima to life at GDC 2021

April 15, 2021 | By Staff
April 15, 2021 | By Staff
In the epic adventure of Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima, the island of Tsushima itself is as much a character as Jin Sakai. It’s full of windswept vistas and hidden bamboo groves, and it’s been engineered to encourage players to explore it all.

At GDC 2021, Sucker Punch’s Parker Hamilton will be breaking down the number of systems powering Ghost of Tsushima’s open world, and explaining how Sucker Punch made an open-world game filled with content that didn’t rely on the user interface to guide player discovery.

Hamilton’s digitally delivered talk (which will be archived on the online event-platform for you to view at your convenience during the show) will also come with an opportunity for live Q&A. If you’ve got questions for Hamilton about creating systems for the island of Tsushima, you can ask them using the chat function during this year’s show!

This is your chance to learn more about the making of Sucker Punch’s masterpiece. Don’t miss out! Register for the all-digital GDC 2021 today to get the best price for your pass.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

