Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 12, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 12, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 12, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GLAAD Awards honor both Tell Me Why and The Last of Us Part II for LGBTQ rep

GLAAD Awards honor both Tell Me Why and The Last of Us Part II for LGBTQ rep

April 12, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 12, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

This year's video game category in the GLAAD Media Awards ended in a tie between two of the ten nominated games.

Last week's event saw both Tell Me Why and The Last of Us Part II honored in the Outstanding Video Game category as games that its judges found to feature LGBTQ characters, themes, and stories in a way that is fair, accurate, bold, and impactful.

It was one of two ties from the GLAAD Media Awards this year, right alongside First Day and She-Ra & The Princess of Power in the Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category.

All in all, ten video games were nominated for consideration this year: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles, Bugsnax, Hades, If Found, Ikenfell, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Last of Us Part II, Tell Me Why, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. That's notably an uptick from years prior as the video game category for the Media Awards held in 2019 and 2020 both featured only five games.

This is only the third GLAAD Media Awards to feature an Outstanding Video Game category. This year's pair of winners now joins The Outer Worlds and The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset in the slowly growing list of games that have received that honor.

Related Jobs

Tactic Studios
Tactic Studios — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.09.21]
Senior Character Artist
Tactic Studios
Tactic Studios — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.09.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts
Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts — Lincoln, Nebraska, United States
[04.09.21]
Assistant Professor of Emerging Media Arts (Virtual Production)
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[04.09.21]
Senior Character Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image