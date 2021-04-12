GLAAD Awards honor both Tell Me Why and The Last of Us Part II for LGBTQ rep

This year's video game category in the GLAAD Media Awards ended in a tie between two of the ten nominated games.

Last week's event saw both Tell Me Why and The Last of Us Part II honored in the Outstanding Video Game category as games that its judges found to feature LGBTQ characters, themes, and stories in a way that is fair, accurate, bold, and impactful.

It was one of two ties from the GLAAD Media Awards this year, right alongside First Day and She-Ra & The Princess of Power in the Outstanding Kids & Family Programming category.

All in all, ten video games were nominated for consideration this year: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles, Bugsnax, Hades, If Found, Ikenfell, Immortals Fenyx Rising, The Last of Us Part II, Tell Me Why, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands. That's notably an uptick from years prior as the video game category for the Media Awards held in 2019 and 2020 both featured only five games.

This is only the third GLAAD Media Awards to feature an Outstanding Video Game category. This year's pair of winners now joins The Outer Worlds and The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset in the slowly growing list of games that have received that honor.