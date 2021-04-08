Get a job: Tactic Studios is hiring a Senior Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Tactic Studios is a game developer specializing in creating premium video games for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. We are looking for a talented game programmer to join our team and create high quality game code for an unannounced project. It is a multiplayer, third-person game with a contemporary setting.

A successful candidate will be a skilled and motivated game programmer able to write concise, logical, bug-free multiplayer game code in a modern 3D game engine.

NOTE: For the foreseeable future, all positions at Tactic Studios will be performed remotely, working from home. We are flexible to accommodate the unique needs you may have to ensure a productive, healthy work environment under the present circumstances. Candidates local to Ontario, Canada are preferred, but this is not a requirement.

Responsibilities

Design, implement, and maintain clear, concise, bug-free, multiplayer game code to meet design requirements.

Debug, optimize, or modify code to adhere to quality, readability, and reliability standards.

Review, playtest, and verify code to ensure correctness, robustness and fun factor.

Collaborate with designers and artists to understand and implement gameplay features that are functional, easy to use, and support the vision of the game.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.

Expert proficiency with C++ and/or Java.

Experience writing and debugging code inside a proprietary or commercial 3D game engine such as Unreal Engine or Unity.

Experience writing multiplayer game code.

Deep knowledge of a wide range of video game genres and a technical understanding of how game systems are implemented.

Motivated self-starter with exceptional technical ability and strong communication skills.

Passionate about developing high quality video games.

Bonus Skills

Experience with modeling, animation, or rigging using 3DS Max or Maya.

Experience with other programming disciplines such as graphics, networking, and physics.

Experience creating real-time visual effects and particle systems.

How to Apply

Please send the following items to [email protected] subject Senior Gameplay Programmer:

Resume detailing your experience. (required)

Cover letter. (preferred)

References. (preferred)

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.