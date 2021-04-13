Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 13, 2021
April 13, 2021
April 13, 2021
Total War developer Creative Assembly opens third UK studio

April 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Total War maker Creative Assembly has opened its third studio in the UK as it continues to scale up. The company has grown by over 20 percent in the last year, and now has over 800 permanent employees on its books. 

All three of Creative Assembly's UK studios, including the new West Sussex office, have been refurbished to support a more flexible post-COVID work model.

The company has also relocated its Motion Capture facility to a newly designed "state-of-the-art site" that it claims is a significant upgrade on its old Motion Capture studio. 

Looking ahead, Creative Assembly studio director Gareth Edmondson said the company wants to take a "positive approach to work-life balance" by giving staff the freedom to create a routine that works for them. 

"In the future we’ll be transforming our working model to embed flexibility as the norm, and we need the right environment to achieve that," said Edmondson. 

"While we want to amplify the benefits of remote working we also recognize that there is no virtual substitution to in-person creative collaboration, so we’ll be redesigning our working rhythm as well as our environment to focus on creativity and innovation when we are in the office."

