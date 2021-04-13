Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 13, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 13, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 13, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Capcom ends ransomware investigation, finds culprit gained access via old VPN device

Capcom ends ransomware investigation, finds culprit gained access via old VPN device

April 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Capcom has concluded its investigation into last year's cyber attack and confirmed that no more information has been compromised. 

Back in January, the company said the personal information of 16,415 people had been leaked following the ransomware attack, but has now downwardly revised that figure to 15,649 people. 

It also indicated that information relating to roughly 390,000 customers, business partners, and other external parties may have been compromised, and in today's update said there have been "no changes" following that announcement. The Japanese company once again reiterated that "none of the at-risk data contains credit card information."

"At this point in time, the Capcom Group's internal systems are near to completely restored, and while coordinating with the newly established Information Technology Security Oversight Committee, the company will work toward continuously strengthening both security and the protection of personal information going forward," said the company. 

"Capcom offers its sincerest apologies for any complications and concerns its customers as well as its many stakeholders may have experienced, and further, would like to express its deepest gratitude for their ongoing support during this time."

The lengthy update includes a pretty detailed breakdown of how the attack played out, revealing the culprit accessed the company's internal network by targeting an older backup VPN device at its North American subsidiary.

"At that time, the Capcom Group, including the North American subsidiary, had already introduced a different, new model of VPN devices," said Capcom. "However, due to the growing burden on the Company's network stemming from the spread of COVID-19 in the State of California, where this North American subsidiary is located, one of the aforementioned older VPN devices remained solely at this North American subsidiary as an emergency backup in case of communication issues, and it became the target of the attack."

That opening allowed the perpetrator to compromise devices at Capcom's other offices in the U.S. and Japan, infecting them with ransomware that resulted in the encryption of files and the loss of personal information. 

The person responsible for the attack also left behind a ransom note instructing Capcom to make contact with a view to negotiating, although it didn't specifically mention a ransom amount. After consulting with law enforcement, however, Capcom chose not to engage with the culprit and "took no steps to make contact."

You can read the full breakdown, including what steps Capcom will take to avoid a repeat scenario and support those affected by the attack, by checking out the full update.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.13.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.13.21]
(Experienced) Haxe Developer &ndash; Video Game: Forge of Empires &ndash; InnoGames
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.13.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego , California, United States
[04.12.21]
Sound Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image