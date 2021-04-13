CD Projekt CEO: Cyberpunk 2077 will successfully sell 'for years to come' once fixed

“I don’t see an option to shelve Cyberpunk 2077 . We are convinced that we can bring the game to such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

- CD Projekt doesn't plan to walk away from Cyberpunk 2077, argues joint CEO Adam Kicinski.

After much hype, Cyberpunk 2077's late 2020 launch was nothing short of catastrophic, but CD Projekt Red is still committed to fixing the game and bringing it to a state where PlayStation feels comfortable selling it again after having previously pulled the game from sale over its state at launch.

Adam Kicinski, president and co-CEO of CD Projekt, explains as much in a recent chat with Reuters, adding that the company is in communication with Sony over Cyberpunk 2077's eventual return to the PlayStation Store, though its most recent patch hasn't pushed the game over that threshold quite yet.

He does note that walking away from the project completely isn't an option for CD Projekt at this point, and that he expects Cyberpunk 2077 to see strong sales "for years to come," no doubt similar to the nearly unstoppable force that is CD Projekt Rred's 2015 release The Witcher 3.

The company has of course also outlined its path forward in several posts prior to this one, including a March 30 investor presentation in which Kicinski shared the studio's desire to "do right by gamers" by overhauling some elements of its studio structure to better weather the storm ahead of it.