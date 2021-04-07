Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join Infinity Ward as a Lead Tools Tester

Get a job: Join Infinity Ward as a Lead Tools Tester

April 13, 2021
April 13, 2021 | By Staff
Lead Tools Tester, Infinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

As a Lead Tools Tester at Infinity Ward, you will maintain the stability of our proprietary toolset through leading a group of testers responsible for direct testing, monitoring tool development, and assisting engineers investigating defects.  You will coordinate coverage of the tool set and ensure we are emulating a wide variety of developer workflows.  You will work closely with the production and engineering teams to help monitor changes and features as they are being developed, keeping test plans up to date and reacting to new changes as soon as they are available.  As changes are deployed to the studio, you will be the first point of contact for support, ensuring rollouts are smooth and new issues are identified and fixed quickly.  By ensuring our tools maintain a healthy state, and thus content creators are able to work undisrupted by development, you will have a strong positive impact on the quality of our next title.

Priorities can often change in a fast-paced environment like ours, so this role includes, but is not limited to, the following responsibilities:   

  • Coordinate and lead a team of testers focused on identifying issues with our tools
  • Assist with the creation of documentation and training videos when new features call for additional materials
  • Manage and assist with maintaining the issue tracking database, including routing issues, analyzing bug quality coming from the team, and raising critical issues visibility.
  • Mentor and train your team to grow and expand their knowledge of the tools and workflows that require monitoring.
  • Demonstrate technical expertise, confidence, initiative and ownership of development tools and workflows
  • Become an expert on specific pipelines within our development environment
  • Develop and maintain test plans and supporting documentation
  • Interface with engineering teams to test new features and regress fixes made to the tools
  • Be the first to provide user feedback on new additions and guide final implementation
  • As new functionality is deployed, be the first point of contact to resolve issues and collect feedback

Player Profile

Minimum Requirements:

  • Confident familiarity with game and software development tools (e.g. Maya, Radiant, Perforce, etc.)
  • 2+ years of game industry test team leadership experience
  • Passion for games and demonstrable understanding of game industry and gaming trends
  • Extensive experience with issue reporting systems (e.g. JIRA)
  • Ability to prepare and present reports, both written and oral
  • Experience in Python or other scripting languages is a plus

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

