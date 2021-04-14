Over 475,000 players have been permanently banned from Call of Duty: Warzone

Over 475,000 permanent bans have been handed out in Call of Duty: Warzone since it launched.

That number comes straight from developer Raven Software, which said it remains "committed to rooting out cheaters and repeat offenders" across Call of Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops.

The studio explained a large banwave took place on April 11, 2021, and that its security and enforcement teams continue to issue bans daily in a bid to catch offenders.

"The combination of daily bans plus large-scale banwaves are an integral focus of our efforts," said the company in a blog post. "We also are tackling the commercial market of cheat providers and resellers.

"This includes suspicious accounts, which are farmed and often sold to repeat offenders. We recently banned 45,000 fraudulent, black market accounts used by repeat offenders."

It added that catching cheaters and taking away their ability to create alternate accounts is a main focus, and explained it has also increased its efforts in other key areas by allocating more resources to its security and enforcement teams, utilising 2-factor authentication, and ramping up the frequency of those high-volume banwaves.

More than 50,000 players had been hit with permabans as of April 2020, indicating a further 425,000 players have been introduced to the ban hammer over the past year.