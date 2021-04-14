Starbreeze pens licensing deal with PopReach to re-launch Payday Crime War

Starbreeze has signed a licensing agreement with Canadian publisher PopReach to re-launch mobile title Payday Crime War.

The terms of the agreement will see Starbreeze net a non-recoupable upfront payment of $250,000, while PopReach will receive the complete source code to Payday Crime War and access to Payday 2 content.

The free-to-play publisher will be responsible for the continued development of Payday Crime War as well as all marketing, live operations, and user acquisition efforts. PopReach hopes to soft launch a beta version of the revived title by the end of 2021.

The news comes just weeks after Starbreeze appointed Mikael Nermark as its permanent CEO, and signed a co-publishing agreement with Koch Media to help launch Payday 3 in 2023.

The Swedish company is continuing its gradual rehabilitation after exiting reconstruction and paying off the majority of its creditors, with the studio having previously refocused its entire business in a bid to stay above water.