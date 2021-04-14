Oculus bringing Air Link wireless and native 120Hz support to Quest 2 headsets

Oculus is bringing official wireless support to its Quest 2 headset using new 'Oculus Air Link' technology.

Air Link is a WiFi streaming solution offering a "completely wireless way to play PC VR games on Quest 2," and will be rolled out in experimental mode as part of the upcoming v28 update.

Quest 2 owners looking to use the technology will need to ensure that both their headset and PC are running v28 software. Oculus said the tech is still in "early development" and as a result won't be a good match for every PC setup and network configuration.

More specifically, the company said Air Link will be a solid option for those with a "strong and secure WiFi network" and a play space that's within roughly 20ft of their WiFi router.

"Being tethered to your PC can break immersion and limit your mobility. We know gamers want to use Link without a wire -- to experience the full freedom of movement offered by Quest 2 while playing the high-end titles that can only run on a gaming PC," said Oculus in a blog post.

"That’s why we’ve been working on a new streaming technology called Oculus Air Link -- a completely wireless way to play PC VR content on Quest 2 using WiFi, built on the successful Oculus Link streaming pipeline. We’ll work to improve Air Link over time, including performance, visual quality, and the ability to run in less than ideal wireless scenarios."

The v28 update will also usher in 120Hz support on Quest 2, giving developers more room to create ultra-smooth gameplay experiences. The Quest 2 currently runs at 90Hz by default, but Oculus explained devs will soon be able to ship apps on the Oculus Store that run at 120Hz natively, while Quest 2 users will be able to opt into the 120Hz option via a toggle in the Experimental panel.

"Our goal is to continue unlocking new capabilities of the Quest 2 hardware," continued Oculus. "We expect 120Hz and 90Hz support to provide the most benefit for games that rely on fast-twitch, rapid-style movement while for many other apps, 72Hz mode will continue to be a great option for a smooth and comfortable experience."

Given the v28 update will be rolled out gradually, Oculus has told users not to expect any immediate changes. You can find out more about v28 on the Oculus blog.