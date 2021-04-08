Get a job: Join Immutable as a Game Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Sydney, Australia

TLDR: We're looking for a Game Producer to help us revolutionize gaming by building a mobile RPG game where players can trade items and heroes for real money. 120k players on our waitlist so far. Role includes traditional mobile development and extends into website products (e.g. trading marketplace). Our team has high autonomy, is well funded, has flexible working hours and offers competitive compensation. We want to re-invent the industry and digital ownership, and we want players to join us.



A bit about the role:

Immutable’s Publishing Department has a mission to develop and launch world-changing games which use blockchain. We are looking for a Producer to join our team on Guild of Guardians. Guild of Guardians is made for players who want games to be more than just entertainment, and who want to play a free mobile RPG where they can turn their gaming passion into assets by trading heroes and items for real money. Your mission is to ensure the on-time and on-budget delivery of the mobile game release and game-related website products (e.g. a trading marketplace, website NFT sales, partnership promotional projects).

Specifically, you will be responsible for working with a cross-functional team of designers, product lead, engineers and artists to ensure the successful scoping and implementation of these products. This team will be across time-zones and teams (both internal and external). You will not be required to design the product features, but you will be expected to be able to get input from all stakeholders in defining the project scope and making decisions. You should be exceptionally organised and proactive in “getting stuff done”, being capable of solving blockers that come your way. If you want a high impact role and if you love unlocking efficiencies, project planning, problem-solving issues and orchestrating complex projects across a range of people and disciplines then we want you to join us!

Here’s how you’ll contribute:

Managing the workflows and sequencing of game design, game development and art development done by internal and external teams, to ensure the on-quality, on-time and on-budget delivery of work

Project management of out-of-game related products such as the marketplace, NFT sales and IP partnership integrations to ensure on-time completion of these projects

Coordinating between all stakeholders to get decisions made, unblock issues, create efficiencies, remove inefficiencies and share communications

Proactively identifying project risks that affect timeline, sequencing or quality and creating mitigation plans to address

Identifying and implementing the most effective project management tools for each task based on the team’s working cadence - such as google sheets, Slack, emails, JIRA, etc

Problem-solving issues that will inevitably arise and being proactive and creative in unblocking and resolving these issues

A bit about you:

5+ years project management or producer experience

You are comfortable orchestrating complex projects across engineering, art, design and product disciplines, and across multiple timezones

You enjoy variety and are willing to work across both game development and out of game products (e.g. website marketplace / NFT sales/blockchain integration)

You find that you are always the one taking initiative and being proactive, telling others what resources, input or decisions you need to get stuff done

Organisation comes naturally, and you are great at taking actions, assigning clear owners, documenting timeline and next actions and prioritising the backlog

You are a clear communicator and the ‘glue’ that holds the team together

You solve problems rather than just identifying them and enjoy finding creative ways to resolve issues and achieve your objectives

Some extra skills that would be awesome:

Experience as a producer in mobile game development

Demonstrated interest in mobile RPGs, blockchain or blockchain games

Experience with project management of website-related products

Some of the things we can offer you:

Competitive salary, plus equity

Flexibility to work from home regularly

Located near Central Station in Surry Hills with a rooftop

Regular, fun social events where we can relax and connect with our teammates

We provide you with all the hardware and an additional $750 to set up your new home office

A very supportive, fun and progressive environment

Perkbox benefits including premium access to calm, an online fitness portal and discounts at major retailers

Thousands of courses on Go1, Udemy and Naspers

Access to 24/7 counselling service for you and your family