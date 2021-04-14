Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox continues gradual removal of Xbox Live Gold from free-to-play games

Xbox continues gradual removal of Xbox Live Gold from free-to-play games

April 14, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 14, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Microsoft announced earlier this year that it would stop requiring its paid online play subscription service Xbox Live Gold for free-to-play games, and the console maker is slowly making progress toward that promise.

Now, the Xbox Live Gold requirement has been removed from free-to-play games for those enrolled in the Omega tier of the Xbox Insiders public testing program, essentially meaning all Insiders can play online free-to-play games on Xbox consoles like the Xbox One or Xbox Series X without an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

Prior to the change, online play in both free and paid games was restricted to only accounts with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

The same is also true for previously Gold-restricted features like Looking 4 Groups and Party Chat, which have also been made available to non-Gold subscribers in the Insiders program.

Going off of the announcement earlier this year, these changes should eventually expand to all Xbox users in the future, but Microsoft has yet to nail down an exact timeline for the full rollout. It is, of course, one of multiple changes to Xbox Live Microsoft has discussed this year, including a planned pricing shift that was very quickly abandoned after negative player feedback.

Outside of that failed revamp, the company has also rebranded the online space known as Xbox Live since the days of the original Xbox to the simpler "Xbox network," aiming to draw a clearer line between the network and the paid online membership.

Related Jobs

Zovolt Ltd
Zovolt Ltd — Lisbon / Dublin, Remote, Remote
[04.13.21]
Unreal Engine Software Developer
Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.13.21]
Lead Tools Tester
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.13.21]
Senior Hard Surface Outsource Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.13.21]
Sr. Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image