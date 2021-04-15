Apex Legends has amassed 100 million players in two years

Apex Legends has amassed 100 million players worldwide, according to developer Respawn.

The milestone comes just over two years after the free-to-play shooter launched, and a few weeks after it arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The title is also available on PC and current and last-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Respawn didn't reveal how those players are spread across platforms, and it's also worth nothing that 100 million players doesn't translate to active users -- as some people might have multiple accounts or lost interest in the game.

Earlier this year, Apex Legends publisher EA said the battle royale title had exceeded expectations to help the company achieve record net bookings, and noted a 30 percent upswing in the number of Apex players.