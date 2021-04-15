Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 15, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 15, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 15, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apex Legends has amassed 100 million players in two years

Apex Legends has amassed 100 million players in two years

April 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Apex Legends has amassed 100 million players worldwide, according to developer Respawn

The milestone comes just over two years after the free-to-play shooter launched, and a few weeks after it arrived on the Nintendo Switch. The title is also available on PC and current and last-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Respawn didn't reveal how those players are spread across platforms, and it's also worth nothing that 100 million players doesn't translate to active users -- as some people might have multiple accounts or lost interest in the game.

Earlier this year, Apex Legends publisher EA said the battle royale title had exceeded expectations to help the company achieve record net bookings, and noted a 30 percent upswing in the number of Apex players.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Head of Project Management
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Animation Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Senior Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image