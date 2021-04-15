Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 15, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 15, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 15, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony details how it redesigned its PS5 packaging to help save the planet

Sony details how it redesigned its PS5 packaging to help save the planet

April 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony has explained how it's championing sustainability with its improved PlayStation 5 packaging. 

The company said the environmentally friendly packaging, which launched alongside the next-gen console last year, is another step on its "road to zero," with the PlayStation maker striving to eradicate its environmental footprint by the year 2050.

With that goal in mind, Sony has worked to ensure its PS5 console and accessories packaging is fully recyclable and (depending on the product) between 93 and 99 percent plastic free. 

It looked to hit some key goals with its redesign, including avoiding expanded polystyrene or plastic trays, replacing plastic cable ties with paper cable ties, eliminating plastic protection bags, substituting plastic display windows for closed card boxes, and incorporating folding to replace glued hanger tabs. 

Moving forward, the company also plans to test the inclusion of polypropylene recycled from post-industrial waste in its physical cases throughout Europe, and said it will continue to "review innovations and technical possibilities" to address plastic use in its packaging and products. 

"Over the last few years, we implemented a number of steps to address plastic use in our packaging," said Sony. "For example, in the PlayStation 4 peripheral packaging, such as the DualShock 4 wireless controller, we used around 70 percent recycled PET plastic for display windows and hanging hooks within our North and South American and European markets where these recycled materials are readily available for local bundling. To meet the ambition of Sony’s new commitments, we decided to go further for the launch of our PS5 product offerings."

Those interested can learn more about the company's environmental pledges over on the Sony Interactive Entertainment website.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Head of Project Management
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Animation Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Senior Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image