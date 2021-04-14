Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sponsored: Effective methods and best practices for mobile game commerce

Sponsored: Effective methods and best practices for mobile game commerce

April 19, 2021 | By Staff
April 19, 2021 | By Staff
Presented by Xsolla

When you expand your mobile game's reach beyond the app stores, you create new commerce opportunities for your team. A multi-platform experience allows you to access new markets, gain more freedom in your marketing efforts, and connect to your players directly from a branded e-commerce site

Mobile game commerce lets you quickly and easily build a multi-platform experience for your mobile game business. This approach can yield additional revenue streams with low overhead, improved UA and discoverability, and the creation of a single touchpoint for your players - no matter what device they like to play on. You also get valuable info on user behaviors and keep a higher share of your revenue.

Simply put, this approach gives you the tools to extend the life of your mobile game when you go cross-platform, by creating opportunities to find new audiences and offering you the freedom to sell your experiences directly to players.

Download this free eBook to:

  • Explore why you should consider a multi-platform strategy for your mobile game and determine the right time to launch it
  • Learn how to structure your mobile game's cross-platform approach
  • Discover the benefits of Super Apps and understand their growing popularity

Find out more here!

