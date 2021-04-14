Sponsored: Effective methods and best practices for mobile game commerce

Mobile game commerce lets you quickly and easily build a multi-platform experience for your mobile game business. This approach can yield additional revenue streams with low overhead, improved UA and discoverability, and the creation of a single touchpoint for your players - no matter what device they like to play on. You also get valuable info on user behaviors and keep a higher share of your revenue.

Simply put, this approach gives you the tools to extend the life of your mobile game when you go cross-platform, by creating opportunities to find new audiences and offering you the freedom to sell your experiences directly to players.