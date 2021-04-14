Sponsored: Effective methods and best practices for mobile game commerce

Presented by Xsolla
When you expand your mobile game's reach beyond the app stores, you create new commerce opportunities for your team. A multi-platform experience allows you to access new markets, gain more freedom in your marketing efforts, and connect to your players directly from a branded e-commerce site
Mobile game commerce lets you quickly and easily build a multi-platform experience for your mobile game business. This approach can yield additional revenue streams with low overhead, improved UA and discoverability, and the creation of a single touchpoint for your players - no matter what device they like to play on. You also get valuable info on user behaviors and keep a higher share of your revenue.
Simply put, this approach gives you the tools to extend the life of your mobile game when you go cross-platform, by creating opportunities to find new audiences and offering you the freedom to sell your experiences directly to players.
Download this free eBook to:
- Explore why you should consider a multi-platform strategy for your mobile game and determine the right time to launch it
- Learn how to structure your mobile game's cross-platform approach
- Discover the benefits of Super Apps and understand their growing popularity