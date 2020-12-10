Cyberpunk 2077 dev CD Projekt estimates record revenue for 2020

CD Projekt isn't due to share its full-year financials until April 22, but that hasn't stopped the Cyberpunk and The Witcher developer from sharing a sneak peek at estimated figures ahead of time.

The company shared a single slide to its IR-focused Twitter account today, reporting estimated consolidated sales revenue of 2.139 billion PLN and consolidated net profit of 1.154 billion PLN.

Converted to USD, that's roughly $562.4 million in revenue and $303.6 million in profit for the financial year featuring CD Projekt's controversial launch of Cyberpunk 2077. As highlighted by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, that's quite the jump compared to years past, and at least double what CDP reported in years driven by the success of The Witcher 3 and related games.

Of course, the entire 2.139 billion PLN includes revenue from CD Projekt's often powerful back catalog in addition whatever it might've generated from Cyberpunk 2077's first month or so out in the world.

The full report on Monday should be an interesting one given the incredibly strange situation CD Projekt found itself in following Cyberpunk 2077's December 10, 2020 launch.

The much-hyped and long-awaited game released late last year after a barrage of delays. On launch day CD Projekt was quick to report that there were over 8 million preorders for Cyberpunk 2077 by release and that it estimated, at the time, that the game had already recouped its development and marketing costs.

Significant issues were rapidly discovered by players once the game's retail rollout continued, ranging from bugs and crashes on higher-end hardware to issues rendering the game unplayable on last-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. Those issues were so significant that Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from digital sale, and the game has yet to reappear despite a handful of fixes since.

While Sony and Microsoft both shared refund steps specifically over the state of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt itself started facilitating refunds of physical copies of Cyberpunk 2077 "out of our own pocket if necessary."

Still, by December 22 CD Projekt reported 13 million copies of Cyberpunk sold, and just this week CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kicinski said the studio was "convinced" its fixes will get Cyberpunk to the point where they can "successfully sell it for years to come," much like CDPR has with The Witcher 3 for the last half-decade.

The full report of CD Projekt's financials and accompanying investor call for the year ending December 31, 2020 should be interesting with all this in mind, but given how much of the refund and repair process bled into 2021, it's not clear if even this report will paint a complete picture of the impact of Cyberpunk 2077's launch.