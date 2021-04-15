Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Devs can now check out Epic Games' MetaHuman Creator, now in early access

April 15, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Epic Games is slowly opening up access to its MetaHuman Creator, a browser and cloud-based tool that allows devs to create high-fidelity (and fully rigged!) human models in a matter of minutes.

The Unreal Engine maker first detailed the tool in February, calling it the result of decades of research and development made possible in part by Epic's acquisitions of companies like 3Lateral, Cubic Motion, and Quixel.

The MetaHuman Creator itself allows developers to build vastly customizable human 3D models by subtly mixing and matching features collected in a massive library of facial scans.

Developers can choose presets as a starting point, merge multiple preset options, then drag and customize facial features while the tool pulls from that library to blend source scans into the desired result. Once created, models can be exported for use in Unreal Engine or apps like Autodesk Maya.

The team of developers behind the project dive into those origins in the video above, and in the process explore how Epic's new tool makes it possible for devs to create highly detailed and varied models in a fraction of the time it'd traditionally take.

The early access launch means that Epic is slowly granting access to developers that have signed up for access through its site. Devs interested in trying it out can join in on the program right here, though Epic notes it could take several days to get interested parties access.

