Facebook has enabled software subscriptions for Oculus Quest

Facebook has enabled support for software subscriptions on the Oculus Quest platform. The company said it wants to give developers the ability to "seamlessly deliver" new content, features, and tools to app subscribers.

At the time of writing, apps including FitXR, Rec Room, Tribe XR, Tripp, and VZFit are offering subscriptions in a variety of guises, with some like 'Rec Room Plus' taking the form of an optional monthly membership that grants players tokens, free items, and more. Other apps and services, meanwhile, will be subscription-only.

"App subscriptions offerings differ by title. For some, you’ll need a subscription to access the service. For others, the subscription is optional to unlock even more content and features," explained Oculus.

"For those of you who already own titles that are now incorporating subscriptions, you still have access to all the content you’ve already purchased. You can unlock new, premium content, tools, and features by subscribing."

Developers who pursue the subscription model will have the ability to offer free trials so prospective users can try before they buy. It's also worth noting that subscriptions will only be supported on Quest hardware operating on v27 or higher.

The news comes a day after official 'Air Link' wireless and 120Hz support was announced for the Oculus Quest 2.