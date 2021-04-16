Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PUBG owner Krafton applies for preliminary approval ahead of potential IPO

PUBG owner Krafton applies for preliminary approval ahead of potential IPO

April 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 16, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Krafton, the video game holding company that owns PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO) that could deliver a multi-billion dollar valuation.

As highlighted by the Economic Times, the Korea Exchange -- which is the sole securities exchange operator in South Korea -- shared news of Krafton's application earlier this week.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of a mammoth IPO for the PUBG parent company. Back in January, Bloomberg reported the South Korean firm was looking to go public in a move that could value it at as much as $27.2 billion. 

That figure has been downsized in the latest round of reports, and now it's suggested the company would be valued at around $17.92 billion.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.15.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.15.21]
Sr. Product Manager, Player Engagement &amp; Social Experiences
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.15.21]
Sr. Director, UX Design
Playco
Playco — APAC, Remote, Remote
[04.15.21]
Senior Product Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image