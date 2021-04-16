PUBG owner Krafton applies for preliminary approval ahead of potential IPO

Krafton, the video game holding company that owns PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, has applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering (IPO) that could deliver a multi-billion dollar valuation.

As highlighted by the Economic Times, the Korea Exchange -- which is the sole securities exchange operator in South Korea -- shared news of Krafton's application earlier this week.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of a mammoth IPO for the PUBG parent company. Back in January, Bloomberg reported the South Korean firm was looking to go public in a move that could value it at as much as $27.2 billion.

That figure has been downsized in the latest round of reports, and now it's suggested the company would be valued at around $17.92 billion.