Hitman and Project 007 developer IO Interactive opens Barcelona studio

Hitman developer IO Interactive has opened a new studio in Barcelona as it continues to scale up.

The Danish company said the new opening will be known as IOI Barcelona and has been tasked with assisting on all of its ongoing projects, including the Hitman franchise, the recently announced James Bond title 'Project 007,' and an unannounced new property.

It explained the Barcelona base will be treated as an "elite studio" in the same bracket as IOI Copenhagen and IOI Malmo, and will make significant contributions to its multitude of development and publishing efforts.

"Establishing IOI Barcelona is an integral part of IO Interactive’s plans for the coming years," reads a press release. "With more to come from the Hitman universe, developing and publishing the first James Bond origin story and a brand new IP in active development, the future for IO Interactive is as exciting as it has ever been."

Earlier this year, the Danish company revealed its latest release, Hitman 3, recouped its development costs in a single week. Franchise producer Forest Swartout Large also hopped on the GDC Podcast to chat about game production and share tales from the development trenches.