Square Enix shoots down acquisition rumors

Square Enix says it isn't currently looking for a buyer, nor is the Japanese company looking to sell off any of its subsidiaries. The company released a statement saying as much today, no doubt in response to a Bloomberg Japan story from earlier in the day claiming that multiple buyers have expressed interest in the company.

While many companies put in this situation tend to avoid commenting on speculation, Square Enix instead issued a brief statement outlining that it both isn't interested in selling and hasn't received any offers.

"Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD," reads a Square Enix statement titled Today's Media Coverage. "We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses."