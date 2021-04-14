Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

Airship is currently seeking a skilled Producer to help drive the schedule and quality across our games. If you are highly organized, self-driven, and absolutely love spreadsheets then Airship might be the place for you!



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with project leads to define features and develop schedules/roadmaps.

Maintain tasks and bugs in Jira, ensuring work is organized and actionable.

Maintain milestone goals, destroy roadblocks, and problem solve development issues.

Communicate status, risks, and changes to the leads and team.

Host meetings, take detailed notes, and create actionable tasks.

Work with Production and leads to assess progress, quality, and stay on top of bugs within the title.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ years of experience in a Production role within the games industry.

Thorough understanding of the game development process.

Shipped at least 1 recent title.

Strong project management skills.

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.

Experience tracking complex features and reporting crucial information in a succinct manner.

Ability to multitask and solve complex issues while meeting deadlines.

Expertise with Google Suite, MS Office, Slack and Jira/Confluence.

PLUSES:

Shipped titles on PC and consoles.

Live Game Experience.

Passion for games.

Familiarity with Unreal Engine.

Adept at problem solving and cat herding.

Experience with administration for Atlassian products.

SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

Relocation packages

PLUS...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

Ping Pong with a leaderboard

One sick mame cabinet

