Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Producer

Get a job: Join Airship Syndicate as a Producer

April 16, 2021 | By Staff
April 16, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Producer, Airship Syndicate

Location: Remote

Airship is currently seeking a skilled Producer to help drive the schedule and quality across our games.  If you are highly organized, self-driven, and absolutely love spreadsheets then Airship might be the place for you!


RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work with project leads to define features and develop schedules/roadmaps.
  • Maintain tasks and bugs in Jira, ensuring work is organized and actionable.
  • Maintain milestone goals, destroy roadblocks, and problem solve development issues.
  • Communicate status, risks, and changes to the leads and team.
  • Host meetings, take detailed notes, and create actionable tasks.
  • Work with Production and leads to assess progress, quality, and stay on top of bugs within the title.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • 3+ years of experience in a Production role within the games industry.

  • Thorough understanding of the game development process.

  • Shipped at least 1 recent title.

  • Strong project management skills.

  • Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Experience tracking complex features and reporting crucial information in a succinct manner.

  • Ability to multitask and solve complex issues while meeting deadlines.

  • Expertise with Google Suite, MS Office, Slack and Jira/Confluence.

PLUSES:

  • Shipped titles on PC and consoles.

  • Live Game Experience.

  • Passion for games.

  • Familiarity with Unreal Engine.

  • Adept at problem solving and cat herding.

  • Experience with administration for Atlassian products.

SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

  • Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

  • Profit sharing

  • Generous PTO

  • Relocation packages

PLUS...

  • Office movie lunches

  • Snacks on snacks on snacks

  • Ping Pong with a leaderboard

  • One sick mame cabinet

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.15.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.15.21]
Studio Production Director
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.15.21]
Head of Project Management
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.14.21]
Mission Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image