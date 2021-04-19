Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Amazon cancels Lord of the Rings game project over dispute with Tencent

Report: Amazon cancels Lord of the Rings game project over dispute with Tencent

April 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Amazon Game Studios has cancelled an upcoming Lord of the Rings title over a contractual dispute between itself and Tencent. 

The news was reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by Amazon, which explained it had been working on the project alongside Chinese company Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd before it was purchased by Tencent in December 2020

Following that deal, Amazon and Tencent were reportedly unable to resolve an issue caused by contract negotiations, resulting in the project being scrapped.

Although the specifics of the dispute are unclear, an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg it was "unable to secure terms to proceed with this title at this time."

"We love the Lord of the Rings IP, and are disappointed that we won’t be bringing this game to customers," added the company. The development team responsible for the Lord of the Rings title has now been moved on to other projects. 

The news comes a few months after Bloomberg published a report indicating Amazon has struggled to make its foray into the games industry work because of mismanagement at the highest level and an undercurrent of workplace toxicity.

Since that report was published, long-time Amazon chief exec Jeff Bezos has announce his depature. His replacement, Andy Jassy, has expressed support for Amazon Games Studios and said they're determined to see the company's video game business succeed. 

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years. Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in Amazon Game Studios, I believe we will if we hang in there," wrote Jassy in an email obtained by Bloomberg in February. 

"Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter. I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Product Owner for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Head of Product for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image