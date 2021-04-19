Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop CEO George Sherman will step down later this year

GameStop CEO George Sherman will step down later this year

April 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

GameStop has announced that CEO George Sherman will be leaving the video game retailer later this year. 

In a brief press release, the company said Sherman will be stepping down on July 31, 2021, or sooner if a successor can be found.

Sherman was named CEO of GameStop in April 2019, but now it seems the board of directors is looking to make a leadership change to take the company in a new direction. 

"The [GameStop] Board has been evaluating executive leadership to ensure the Company has the right skills to meet changing business requirements," said the company in a statement.

"The Board’s Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committee is leading a search to identify CEO candidates with the capabilities and experience to help accelerate the next phase of the Company’s transformation."

The news comes just under a month after the GameStop board of directors witnessed a number of notable departures, including former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime, that the company warned could prove disruptive.

It also follows the resignation of GameStop CFO and executive vice president Jim Bell in February, which itself came after GameStop became the target of a stock market war between short sellers and market savvy Reddit users.

GameStop's latest fiscal report showed the company had managed to successfully grow its e-commerce business, although it also reported a net loss of $215.3 million for 2020.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Product Owner for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Head of Product for a new F2P Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image