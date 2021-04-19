Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox's reach continues to grow as Xbox Cloud Gaming beta heads to iOS, PC

Xbox's reach continues to grow as Xbox Cloud Gaming beta heads to iOS, PC
April 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Xbox is bringing its cloud-based game service to more platforms. The still-in-beta Xbox Cloud Gaming program is launching on Windows 10, iOS, and iPadOS tomorrow, though it (like many other cloud services headed to iOS) is doing so via a web app on that trio of platforms rather than a standalone Xbox Cloud Gaming app.

The company announced via a blog that invites will start rolling out to select Game Pass Ultimate members tomorrow, allowing those that sign up to play 100+ games from Xbox Game Pass through a web browser on either their PC, iPhone, or iPad.

Xbox head Phil Spencer angles this expansion of Xbox Cloud Gaming as an added avenue for players to try and discover new games on Xbox. In a series of tweets and replies, Spencer makes the case that the overlap between Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming provides players with more options to explore and get to know the Xbox library.

"It's a really great scenario. The platform is the games, how you decide to play your games is your choice," reads one tweet from Spencer. "Game Pass is one option to give you access to the games and Cloud makes the games more accessible."

"Browsing [the Xbox Game Pass] library, instantly trying a game and either keep playing in browser and/or download to continue on console or PC is a really nice discovery feature," he explains in another. Spencer's tweets also go on to note that allowing players to tap into Xbox Cloud Gaming via their Xbox console is still on the longer-term to-do list, as is bringing PC games to the service somewhere down the line.

This latest expansion of the limited beta, meanwhile, gives the Xbox team an opportunity to gauge feedback while slowly rolling out invites to more and more players, with the goal of improving the service and bringing it to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the coming months.

Related Jobs

Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts
Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts — Lincoln, Nebraska, United States
[04.16.21]
Assistant Professor of Emerging Media Arts (Virtual Production)
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[04.16.21]
Producer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.15.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.15.21]
Character TD


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image