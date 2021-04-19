Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Apex Legends Mobile kicks off a regional beta this month

Apex Legends Mobile kicks off a regional beta this month

April 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

A mobile release of Respawn's battle royale game Apex Legends has been on EA's to-do list for a while now, and it looks like the mobile version of the game is nearly ready to see the light of day.

EA has announced plans to roll out a regional beta for Apex Legends Mobile, roughly two years after the game first debuted on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The goal is to gradually let more and more players in different regions into the game over the course of 2021, but for now the beta is opening only for a few thousand players in India and the Philippines. Currently, the beta is also Android only, though an iOS expansion is planned down the line. 

Additionally, EA notes in a blog post that Apex Legends Mobile won't offer cross-play with other platforms.

"Apex Legends Mobile will feature its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique from those found in the PC and console versions of Apex Legends," adds a FAQ shared by EA

Apex Legends Mobile has been a long time coming and ultimately reflects EA's desire to become a stronger presence in mobile and better tap into what EA CEO Andrew Wilson calls an "unbelievable exponential opportunity" for EA franchises in worldwide markets.

Related Jobs

Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.19.21]
Sr. Product Manager, Online Safety
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.19.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires - Feature Design & UX
Playco
Playco — Japan, Remote, Remote
[04.15.21]
Senior Product Manager - Games | ?????????????? - ??????? (Bilingual)
Talofa Games
Talofa Games — Cupertino, California, United States
[04.14.21]
Game Server Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image