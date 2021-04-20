Marvel's Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg has rejoined Naughty Dog

Marvel's Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg has left Crystal Dynamics to rejoin Naughty Dog.

Escayg prevously worked at the Uncharted and The Last of Us developer for close to seven years, but left the studio in 2018 to join Crystal Dynamics.

During his time at the Marvel's Avengers developer he oversaw the creation of the title's single-player campaign, which centred on Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) and was warmly received by critics.

Breaking the news on Twitter, Escayg said the superhero-laden action-RPG, which failed to meet the sales expectatons of publisher Square Enix, has been left "in good hands."

It's unclear what project Escayg will be working on at Naughty Dog, but in the past he served as creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and worked on both Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us.