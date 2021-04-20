Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 20, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 20, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 20, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Marvel's Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg has rejoined Naughty Dog

Marvel's Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg has rejoined Naughty Dog

April 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Marvel's Avengers creative director Shaun Escayg has left Crystal Dynamics to rejoin Naughty Dog. 

Escayg prevously worked at the Uncharted and The Last of Us developer for close to seven years, but left the studio in 2018 to join Crystal Dynamics.

During his time at the Marvel's Avengers developer he oversaw the creation of the title's single-player campaign, which centred on Kamala Khan (a.k.a. Ms. Marvel) and was warmly received by critics. 

Breaking the news on Twitter, Escayg said the superhero-laden action-RPG, which failed to meet the sales expectatons of publisher Square Enix, has been left "in good hands."

It's unclear what project Escayg will be working on at Naughty Dog, but in the past he served as creative director on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and worked on both Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.20.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.20.21]
(Experienced) Haxe Developer &ndash; Video Game: Forge of Empires &ndash; InnoGames
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego , California, United States
[04.19.21]
Sound Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.19.21]
Senior Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image