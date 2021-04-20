Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 20, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 20, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 20, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Thunder Lotus' cozy management sim Spiritfarer has topped 500,000 sales

Thunder Lotus' cozy management sim Spiritfarer has topped 500,000 sales

April 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Spiritfarer has sold over 500,000 copies in under a year, according to developer Thunder Lotus. The cozy management sim launched in August 2020 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. 

That half-million milestone includes worldwide sales across all platforms. It's worth pointing out, however, that the title was also made available to Xbox Game Pass users at launch, and it's currently unclear how those numbers factor into Thunder Lotus' sales figures. 

Still, the Canadian studio explained Spiritfarer has become its most successful project to date, outperforming its other titles Jotun and Sundered.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.20.21]
Senior Game Designer for a new F2P Mobile Game - Feature Design &amp; Live Ops
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.20.21]
(Experienced) Haxe Developer &ndash; Video Game: Forge of Empires &ndash; InnoGames
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego , California, United States
[04.19.21]
Sound Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.19.21]
Senior Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image