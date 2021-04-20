Thunder Lotus' cozy management sim Spiritfarer has topped 500,000 sales

Newsbrief: Spiritfarer has sold over 500,000 copies in under a year, according to developer Thunder Lotus. The cozy management sim launched in August 2020 for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia.

That half-million milestone includes worldwide sales across all platforms. It's worth pointing out, however, that the title was also made available to Xbox Game Pass users at launch, and it's currently unclear how those numbers factor into Thunder Lotus' sales figures.

Still, the Canadian studio explained Spiritfarer has become its most successful project to date, outperforming its other titles Jotun and Sundered.