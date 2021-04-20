Apogee Software reboots as Apogee Entertainment, vows to 'boost the odds' for indies

American publisher Apogee Software has relaunched as Apogee Entertainment and welcomed back original founder Scott Miller.

In its original incarnation, Apogee helped launch notable franchises like Duke Nukem, Prey, and Max Payne, and assisted a number of companies including Remedy Entertainment and id Software during their formative years.

The company was known as Apogee Software until the mid-90s when it rebranded as 3D Realms, which is still around today and most recently published Ion Fury.

The Apogee Software name and logo was eventually sold off by Scott Miller to long-time colleague Terry Nagy, who went on to create a new iteration of the company in 2008.

Now, that new version of Apogee is being rebooted by Nagy, who explained he was keen to bring Miller back onboard to help today's indie developers find their feet. The company said it already has a new slate of titles lined up, including a survival platformer called Residual from developer OrangePixel.

"When I started Apogee in the early ‘90s, we found undiscovered indie devs, funded their early games, and played a big role in the design and marketing of those titles," said Miller.

"Today’s indie scene is so damn eager to just make games. They’ve got the talent, and they’re ready for great things. We want to greatly boost the odds for these studios to become successful and self-sustaining, just like we did for studios throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s."