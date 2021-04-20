Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 20, 2021
Report: Discord no longer in acquisition talks with Microsoft

Report: Discord no longer in acquisition talks with Microsoft

April 20, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
April 20, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Discord is no longer looking to sell, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report. Sources close to the process tell the publication Discord has walked away from potential acquisition deals, including one that reportedly came from Microsoft.

According to those sources, Discord has opted to stay independent for the time being, though the potential for a sale down the line is still there.

Rumors of a potential sale took off several weeks ago following stories from other publications back in March. At the time, Microsoft was rumored to be the frontrunner with a potential offer of over $10 billion. Two other unnamed companies were reportedly interested in buying the popular chat app as well.

Sources in those earlier reports have theorized that an IPO is just as likely, if not more so, for Discord, though the company has yet to express interest in going public in any official capacity.

