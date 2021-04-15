Get a job: Playco is looking for a Senior Product Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Remote

Here at Playco, we make games that bring the world closer together through play.

Our ideal teammates are thoughtful, humble, and passionate professionals who can both zoom into the details and zoom out to embrace the big picture. We are inspired by makers and tinkerers, who are unafraid to experiment with a healthy disregard for constraints. We hope you'll enrich our team with your enthusiasm and passion, both for games and for life.

About this Role

Our Senior Product Managers are creative problem-solvers who leverage data to understand product and platform health and use those insights to define new game functionality. You will write and review specs, then work closely with our engineers and artists to direct the development process throughout our products’ lifecycles, surfacing learnings along the way to inform the design iteration process. Your prior experience shipping successful mobile games as a Product Manager, Producer or Game Designer provides you with an inherent understanding of experiences that create user delight in moving forward our mission of “bringing the world closer together through play.”

Responsibilities

Lead conception, development, and launch of new titles.

Ownership across multiple games to develop and execute on KPIs.

Develop feature specifications and drive product development with a team of engineers, product managers and artists, platform operations, and partner companies.

Create features and flows to increase payer conversion and retention.

Manage in-game economy including pricing, sales and seasonal content.

Lead sprint/task management, standups, and scrum meetings

Design A/B and multivariate tests to optimize features.

Help manage a team of creators to build the best games possible.

Research and deconstruct the most successful games on the market to discover what makes them successful.

Be the champion of your products; with clarity and forethought, guide your team to market and beyond.

Desired Skills

5+ years as a game producer or product manager in mobile games or social media.

Strong verbal and written communication skills in English and Japanese.

Must have experience managing products from concept to launch.

Must be very analytical and comfortable dealing with ambiguous data.

Ability to work with and lead creative, cross functional teams.

Ability to balance metric-based decision making.

BS/BA in quantitative fields is a plus (CS, EE, Econ, Finance).

Experience working and collaborating with third party partners is a plus.

A positive and constructive attitude.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.