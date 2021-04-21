Report: Sony could be about to announce a 'PlayStation Plus Video Pass'

Sony could be about to unveil a new video service called PlayStation Plus Video Pass.

As reported by VGC, an advertisement for the service was posted on the company's Polish website that included a logo and a brief description.

"A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus. PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22," read the ad. "The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users in Poland."

The listing (shown below) has since been removed from the website, but featured promos for movies including Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap, and Bloodshot -- all of which are distributed by Sony Pictures.

It's only been a few since since Sony announced it would no longer host TV shows or movies on the PlayStation Store, and that it planned to stop offering both for rental and purchase by the end of August.

The company explained the decision was down to a shifting market, and said it was committed to "evolving our offerings as customer needs change."

"We've seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles," commented SIE video head Vanessa Lee. "With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021."

Scrapping media rentals and purchases in favor of a possible streaming package arguably makes sense, especially if it could be used to add value to PlayStation Plus. It's also worth remembering that Sony established its own production studio called PlayStation Productions in 2019 to turn its game franchises into movies and television shows.