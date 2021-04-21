Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Call of Duty Warzone has topped 100 million players in just over a year

Call of Duty Warzone has topped 100 million players in just over a year

April 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Call of Duty Warzone has amassed over 100 million players since launching in March last year. The free-to-play battle royale mode had surpassed 85 million players as of December 2020, meaning another 15 million have joined the fray since then. 

Of course, it's worth noting that some players could have multiple accounts across different hardware and platforms, so that 100 million player total doesn't necessarily translate into unique users. 

Still, the franchise is clearly delivering the goods for publisher Activision, which last year revealed Call of Duty had earned $3 billion in net bookings in just 12 months.

"The momentum over the last year across the Call of Duty ecosystem from free-to-play Warzone as well as post-launch support of Modern Warfare, and now to Black Ops Cold War has been incredible," commented Call of Duty general manager Byron Beede last December.

"We are focused on building a continuous pipeline featuring a tremendous amount of free, post-launch content and events across the franchise."

