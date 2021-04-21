Bandai Namco staff describe California office relocation as 'essentially like a layoff'

Bandai Namco Entertainment America is shutting down its office in Santa Clara and relocating workers to a new office in Southern California.

As reported by VentureBeat, the company said the switch is designed to improve collaboration between its digital and physical goods departments, but has only given employees until the end of May to decide whether to relocate.

"Bandai Namco Entertainment America will be moving its Santa Clara, California-based offices to Southern California," said the Japanese publisher in a statement. "This decision has been made to enable different group companies within the Bandai Namco group to integrate and open new opportunities for cross-collaboration across its entire portfolio in both the digital and physical goods sectors."

Bandai expects all employees to have made the switch to its new Southern California office by April 2022 at the latest. There are apparently between 150 and 200 workers who'll be affected by the move, and one person close to the matter said the decision was sprung upon staff who "view this essentially like a layoff."

Full-time remote working is seemingly not being floated as an option, with Bandai instead favoring a hybrid online/in-person work routine. Those who spoke with VentureBeat said severance and relocation plans are currently being put together.