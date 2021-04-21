Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bandai Namco staff say California office relocation is 'essentially like a layoff'

Bandai Namco staff say California office relocation is 'essentially like a layoff'

April 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Bandai Namco Entertainment America is shutting down its office in Santa Clara and relocating workers to a new office in Southern California.

As reported by VentureBeat, the company said the switch is designed to improve collaboration between its digital and physical goods departments, but has only given employees until the end of May to decide whether to relocate. 

"Bandai Namco Entertainment America will be moving its Santa Clara, California-based offices to Southern California," said the Japanese publisher in a statement. "This decision has been made to enable different group companies within the Bandai Namco group to integrate and open new opportunities for cross-collaboration across its entire portfolio in both the digital and physical goods sectors."

Bandai expects all employees to have made the switch to its new Southern California office by April 2022 at the latest. There are apparently between 150 and 200 workers who'll be affected by the move, and one person close to the matter said the decision was sprung upon staff who "view this essentially like a layoff."

Full-time remote working is seemingly not being floated as an option, with Bandai instead favoring a hybrid online/in-person work routine. Those who spoke with VentureBeat said severance and relocation plans are currently being put together.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Head of Project Management
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Animation Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Senior Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.22.21]
Senior Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image