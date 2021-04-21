Xbox owners can finally hop online in free-to-play games without Xbox Live Gold

Xbox Live Gold is no longer required to access online multiplayer in free-to-play titles on Xbox platforms.

Earlier this year, Microsoft said it would stop forcing users to purchase Xbox Live Gold in order to play free-to-play titles online, acknowledging that it essentially made the games anything but free-to-play.

It didn't specify when the change would be made, but quietly began removing the Gold paywall from a select few titles earlier this month through its Xbox Insiders program.

Now, the company has liberated the rest of Xbox's free-to-play library in one fell swoop, and confirmed all Xbox players can now play over 50 freemium titles online without having to pay for Xbox Live Gold.

The Xbox free-to-play roster includes games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, DC Universe Online, Destiny 2, Roblox, World of Tanks, and more. Microsoft has also made other Gold-restricted features like Party Chat and Looking 4 Groups freely accessible.