Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
April 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Xbox owners can finally hop online in free-to-play games without Xbox Live Gold

Xbox owners can finally hop online in free-to-play games without Xbox Live Gold

April 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
April 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Xbox Live Gold is no longer required to access online multiplayer in free-to-play titles on Xbox platforms. 

Earlier this year, Microsoft said it would stop forcing users to purchase Xbox Live Gold in order to play free-to-play titles online, acknowledging that it essentially made the games anything but free-to-play. 

It didn't specify when the change would be made, but quietly began removing the Gold paywall from a select few titles earlier this month through its Xbox Insiders program.

Now, the company has liberated the rest of Xbox's free-to-play library in one fell swoop, and confirmed all Xbox players can now play over 50 freemium titles online without having to pay for Xbox Live Gold. 

The Xbox free-to-play roster includes games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, Rocket League, DC Universe Online, Destiny 2, Roblox, World of Tanks, and more. Microsoft has also made other Gold-restricted features like Party Chat and Looking 4 Groups freely accessible.

Related Jobs

Immutable
Immutable — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[04.21.21]
Game Producer
505 Games
505 Games — Calabasas, California, United States
[04.21.21]
Senior Product Marketing Manager: Free-to-Play
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[04.20.21]
Technical Artist
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Diego, California, United States
[04.20.21]
Senior VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image