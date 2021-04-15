Get a job: Join PlayStation as a Facial Modeler

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: San Diego, CA

This is a 12-month assignment with our contractor Yoh Staffing.

PlayStation’s Visual Arts Group on our San Diego campus provides world-class content, development and services to Worldwide Studios. Our team is always at the cutting edge of technology and partners with the industry’s best minds and companies!

We are looking for a Blendshape Artist/Facial Modeler to come aboard and work in conjunction with our riggers, the Animation Supervisor and the Character Supervisor to bring highly-realistic faces to life for both cinematic and in-game sequences. You will work with our multi-award winning team while working with AAA Worldwide Studios like Naughty Dog, Santa Monica Studio, San Diego Studio, Guerrilla Games, and more!

If you're someone who pays attention to detail, has an eye for minute differences in facial movements, and one of "those" artists comfortable making facial expressions in the mirror... We want to talk to you!

Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for bringing highly-realistic faces to life for both cinematic and in-game sequences.

You will make the final tweaks to the topology edge-flow and determine the final positioning and refinement to key assets such as eyes, teeth, tongue and eyelashes.

When the model face is finalized the artist will sculpt a full array of naturalistic FACs and corrective blendshapes for expressive photorealistic humans.

You will sculpt a series of high-resolution wrinkle maps to add a final level of polish and nuance to the expressions.

Work closely with the external clients, internal artists and outsourcing partners to keep quality and style consistent across all characters.

Build photo-realistic humans, with particular attention to facial modeling and expression modeling.

Document, communicate requirements, and provide feedback.

Constantly and proactively seek to improve the production processes, tools and pipelines for character creation, rigging and animation and rendering.

Qualifications:

2+ years of professional character art experience in high-end 3D games and/or films with at least 1 published title or movie

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent.

Proven grasp of realistic human anatomy with special emphasis on the head/face.

Strong understanding of Maya and basic understanding/use of blend shapes.

Experience with facial rigging of any kind as well as sculpting in Zbrush, Mudbox, etc.

The ability to grasp technical concepts at least from a broad perspective and follow technical workflows while pushing artistic limit.

Desired qualifications:

Experience with facial blend shape workflows on realistic humans

Expert understanding of human anatomy

Proficient in Facial Action Coding System

Experience with Blendshape Combination System plug-in

Experience with Perforce

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

Reasonable Accommodation Notice Federal law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities. Please tell us if you require a reasonable accommodation to apply for a job or to perform your job. Examples of reasonable accommodation include making a change to the application process or work procedures, providing documents in an alternate format, using a sign language interpreter, or using specialized equipment.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

