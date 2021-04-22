Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Sony says its cloud gaming experience will 'be unique and only on PlayStation'

April 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan says the company is working on a cloud gaming experience that will "be unique and only on PlayStation."

As reported by VGC (via a translated Nikkei interview), Ryan explained the company is waiting to announce its wider cloud strategy but is still "having conversations with [Microsoft] about exchanging ideas," with the two companies having joined forces in 2019 to develop cloud tech using Microsoft's Azure platform

Although Ryan had indicated Sony is waiting to properly spell out its cloud ambitions, the company does currently allow players to stream over 700 games though its PlayStation Now service. The PlayStation Now roster comprises a range PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles that can all be downloaded and streamed on PS5 and PS4 consoles or Windows PC. 

Microsoft, meanwhile, recently incorporated xCloud streaming into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting subscribers stream supported titles on Android tablets and mobiles. The company also rolled out support for PC and iOS devices in beta form earlier this week

When pressed on whether the emergence of cloud gaming could disrupt hardware cycles, Ryan suggested it was too early to say, but implied that streaming might not come into its own until the current generation of hardware is on its way out. 

"At the end of the [current] cycle, the cloud may play some role," he said. "We have just released PS5, so at this point it’s time to learn how people are enjoying it, and then we’ll take the time to think about the future of PlayStation."

